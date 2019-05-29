A native of Plaquemine and resident of Baton Rouge, Edna departed this life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Visitation will be held at the St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren Street, Plaquemine, LA on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation resumes Friday, May 31,2019 from 9:00 a.m. until religious service at 10:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Nolon Carlin. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. She is survived by her daughter: Katina M. Price, Baton Rouge, LA ; son: Marvin Price, Sr.; grandchildren: Marvin Price, Jr. and Ariel Georgetown; sisters: Faye Williams and Deborah Beal Watkins; brothers: Rev. Sidney Beal, III and Kenneth Beal. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine, LA. (225-687-2860).
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to May 31, 2019