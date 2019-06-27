Edna Mae Hall-Jack, 78, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away June 19, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family. She leaves to cherish her memories her 6 children, Tony (Monique) James, Ray (Shantel) James, Michael James of Effingham, IL, Terri (Dudley) Gipson, Kenrick (Regina) Nixon, and Lynette (Byron) Sharper. Her pride and joys, 20 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. 2 sisters, Virginia (Clifton) Lewis and Gloria Domino. 2 sisters-in-law, Doris Hall and Barbara Hall, 3 chosen grandsons, Kaplan McMains, Parks McMains and Reed McMains. 5 godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing Friday, June 28, 2019, 6-8 PM, Viewing Saturday, June 29, 2019, 11:00 AM - 1:00 pm. Religious service at 1:00 pm all at Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, 2111 North Street
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019