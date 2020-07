Or Copy this URL to Share

Edna Mae Hudson, a devoted wife and mother, departed this life July 21, 2020 at Hospice of Baton Rouge at the age of 88. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Clinton, LA. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 12-1pm at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, LA. Graveside services on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11am at Port Hudson National Cemetery, 303 W. Mount Pleasant Rd., Zachary, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store