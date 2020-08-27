1/1
Edna Mae LeBlanc Perrault
Edna passed away peacefully at her home in Plaquemine surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 90. She was a retired Post Master of Grosse Tete; a resident of Plaquemine and a native of Grosse Tete, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 8:30am until 10am with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grosse Tete, LA at 11am, celebrated by Father Amrit Raj. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Grosse Tete. She is survived by her children, Wallace "Wally" Perrault, Jr. and wife Brenda, Mary Edna Heathcock and husband Sidney, Gary Perrault and wife Patricia "Patty", Phil Perrault and wife Beth, and Jennifer Kirkpatrick and husband Bill; grandchildren, Karly, Stacey, Tara, Wallace III, Ashley, Blaine, Mallory and Brooke; great grandchildren, Kelli, Amber, Alisa, Kaya, Hannah, Tucker, Madeline, Stormy, Ellis, Brody, Hunter, Riley, Hayden and Gunner; great great grandchildren, Laila and Dawsyn; sisters, Mary Ellen Crochet and husband Albert and Barbara Mae Kent; brother, Joseph "JT" LeBlanc; honorary granddaughter, Lexie McAlister; and best friend, Elsie Thompson. Preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Wallace Perrault, Sr.; parents, Theodule and Faustine Doiron LeBlanc; and brothers, Lloyd and Murphy LeBlanc. Pallbearers will be Wallace "Wally" Perrault, Sr., Gary Perrault, Phil Perrault, Bill Kirkpatrick, Wallace Louis Perrault, III and Blaine Kirkpatrick. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund or Cemetery. Edna was a devoted Catholic who loved The Lord, her church, her family and her daily prayers. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
August 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shirley Gaspard
Family
August 27, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
