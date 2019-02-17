Edna Mae went to be with Our Lord on Friday, February 15th - one day after her 97th birthday. Edna was always so proud to be a Valentine's baby! She was surrounded by her loving family and passed in peace and with dignity. She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Charlie and Rosie Bourgeois, Tommy and Priscilla Bourgeois, and one daughter Jan Fontenot. Edna had 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. She is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law Manuel and Joann Gautreau. Edna is preceded in death by her parents Jules and Adveline Gautreau, her husband Charles Lyons, four brothers and 3 sisters. Edna is also preceded in death by her son-in-law Tommy Fontenot and infant grandson Richard Fontenot. For the last 6 years of her life Edna lived at Flannery Oaks Guest House in Baton Rouge. She loved playing Bingo, watching movies, having her hair and nails done and joining in all the other activities that were offered. She especially enjoyed talking and sharing stories of the olden days with the other residents. She was always smiling and because of her jovial and playful attitude she would joke and laugh with the staff and they came to love her dearly. The staff jokingly called her "Boss Lady" because she liked to be in charge. A wake will be held at 9:00am - 11:00am on Tuesday, February 19 with a religious service beginning at 11:00 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery immediately following the service. Pallbearers will be her grandsons with Brett Bourgeois as Honorary Pallbearer. Special thanks to Flannery Oaks Guest House for the wonderful care these past 6 years and to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital doctors and staff who were so compassionate during our mothers transition. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary