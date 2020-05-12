Edna Marie Landry Langlois
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Marie Landry Langlois entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 3:34 pm. She was born in Labarre, Louisiana and was a lifelong resident of New Roads, Louisiana. Edna worked for the State of Louisiana Office of Family Social Services for over three decades. She loved reading her books and the Pointe Coupee Library. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the country. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. A private grave site service will be held to honor Edna's life at St. Mary's Cemetery on May 13, 2020 at 2:00pm. She is survived by her granddaughters, Kellie Roy Bertrand and Scott; Tessa Roy Deaton and Corey; Aimee' Roy Geier and Johnny; great grandchildren, Mason Deaton, Isabella Geier and Kylie Geier; son-in-law Lester "Butch" Roy; daughter-in-law Lisa Langlois; sister Rita Landry Moore; and godchild Debbie Bourgoyne. She is preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland "Yank" Langlois, Sr.; daughter Christy Langlois Roy, son Cleveland "Clevie"Langlois, Jr; brothers David Landry and Carroll Landry; sister Norma Landry; her parents, Clebert and Bertha Landry. Her family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Brian LeBlanc, Pointe Coupee Hospice and the LaCour House Assisted Living Facility.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
St. Mary's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved