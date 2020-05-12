Edna Marie Landry Langlois entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 3:34 pm. She was born in Labarre, Louisiana and was a lifelong resident of New Roads, Louisiana. Edna worked for the State of Louisiana Office of Family Social Services for over three decades. She loved reading her books and the Pointe Coupee Library. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the country. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. A private grave site service will be held to honor Edna's life at St. Mary's Cemetery on May 13, 2020 at 2:00pm. She is survived by her granddaughters, Kellie Roy Bertrand and Scott; Tessa Roy Deaton and Corey; Aimee' Roy Geier and Johnny; great grandchildren, Mason Deaton, Isabella Geier and Kylie Geier; son-in-law Lester "Butch" Roy; daughter-in-law Lisa Langlois; sister Rita Landry Moore; and godchild Debbie Bourgoyne. She is preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland "Yank" Langlois, Sr.; daughter Christy Langlois Roy, son Cleveland "Clevie"Langlois, Jr; brothers David Landry and Carroll Landry; sister Norma Landry; her parents, Clebert and Bertha Landry. Her family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Brian LeBlanc, Pointe Coupee Hospice and the LaCour House Assisted Living Facility.

