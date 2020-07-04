Funeral services for Edna Patricia "Pat" Fisher Wheeler, age 71 of Zachary, LA will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, July 6, 2020 from the sanctuary of Hebert Community Church with Bro. Roy Lowery and Bro. Lonnie Weatherford officiating. Interment will follow in the Hebert Cemetery at Hebert, LA under the direction of Riser & Son Funeral Home of Columbia. The family will receive visitors at the church on Monday from 11 am until time of service at 2 pm. Pat was born in Monroe, LA on June 28, 1949 and she received her Angel Wings on July 2, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Hospital in Baton Rouge after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Brister and her father, Odean Fisher. Pat was a co-owner of Wheeler Construction. Everyone who knew her loved her, she was always so endearing. A wonderful trait she got from her precious mother. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Cloyce Wheeler of Zachary, LA; her daughter, Lisa Wheeler Kelleher (Sean Hunt, fiancée) of Lake Charles, LA; her son, Jody Wheeler of Zachary, LA; grandsons: Logan Kelleher, Landon Kelleher, and Mason Wheeler; a very special granddaughter, Rylee McCabe; siblings: Marlon Fisher (Lisa) of Livonia, LA, Douglas Fisher (Sandy) of Baton Rouge, LA and Rebecca Brister Aiton (Steve) of South Carolina; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Logan Kelleher, Landon Kelleher, Mason Wheeler, John Satter White, Mason Jordan, Cade Campbell and Charles "Trey" Habig. Riser Funeral Home, Columbia, LA.

