Edna Scholar Valentine
1930 - 2020
On Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, Edna Sholar Valentine was blessed with the gift of going home, ending her brave journey through Alzheimer's Disease. She passed away at 1:35 p.m. in the comfort of her home at the age of 90. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 2 at 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Gardens of Memory conducted by Brother Bill Pruitt, who she adored. Face masks and social distancing will be required at all times for everyone's protection. To minimize personal contact due to covid-19, the family would appreciate sharing memories of Edna via writing notes or commenting at www.dignitymemorial.com for them to have as a keepsake. Edna was born on April 23, 1930 in Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her treasured daughter, Laurie Valentine Brown; and grandson, Brandan Louis Brown, who she loved with all her heart. She is also survived by Daniel Brown, Brandan's dad and loyal family member; sisters and brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert "Scooter" Valentine; her brother, John D. Sholar; and her parents, D.E. and Myrtle Montgomery Sholar. Over the years, Edna was a bookkeeper, a school bus driver for 17 years, and worked in the family's former business, Valentine & LeBlanc, Inc. for more than 25 years. Above all, she was a wife, mother, and grandmother because her family always came first. She led an active life until the end, every day that she was able. Edna was an avid member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 70 years, a member of Graceworks Church, and various other organizations through the years. She will be remembered for her smile, generosity, cooking and sewing talents, and especially the fact that she never met a stranger and "would talk to a fence post." 8thPallbearers will be Brandan and Daniel Brown, David and Carson Sholar, and Travis and Colt Valentine in honor of Milton Valentine, a dear nephew. Edna was touched by so many dear and precious people in her life that it would be impossible to recognize all of them. Many thanks and appreciation to Heart of Hospice for their exceptional services and to special caregivers Debbie, Ann, Nicole, and Katie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Graceworks Church, 16131 LA 44, Prairieville, LA 70769.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
December 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Edna was a very special LADY and friend. Paul and Dianne Lakey
Paul Lakey
Friend
