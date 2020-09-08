1/1
Edna Smith Stewart
"I am at peace, my souls at rest. There is no need for tears for with your love, I was so blessed for all those many years."Edna Smith Stewart, a native of Corinth, MS and a resident of Jarreau, LA, she passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020, at the age of 79. Edna was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and cherished friend. An avid gardener, she was most proud of her beautiful gardens, array of plants, flowers, and was best known for her eclectic style. Edna was a person of faith and lived life serving others. She will forever be remembered for her warm hugs, selfless generosity and loving spirit. Edna is survived by her beloved of 32 years, Joe Bonaventure; children, Connie S. Bowser, Andrew J. Stewart, Jr., Cindy (Larry) Bell, Cherri (Brad) Decoteau; grandchildren, Rhiannona (Nelton) Babineaux, Ryan (Kayla) Bowser, Andrew (Jennifer) Stewart, Kyle J. Bonaventure; great grandchildren, Layla Babineaux, James Stewart, Bristol Bowser, Tyler Thompson and Turner Thompson. She is also survived by three brothers, Bob (Easter), Mack (Beverly) and Jack (Elaine) Smith. Preceded in death by her spouse, Andrew J. Stewart; parents, Ben and Ruthie Smith; son-in-law, Richard H. Bowser; nephew, Damon M. Dalferes; brother, Benjamin Smith; sisters, Louise King, Earline Lanehart, Artie Graham, Ella Flowers and Jennie Wells. Due to current COVID restrictions, a private service to honor and celebrate Edna's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Seale Funeral Home: 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs, LA.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 8, 2020
Edna was an amazing, strong, loving caring and honest Lady, she truly cared about others and you knew that just by talking to her.
My heart goes out to all of you Edna will be missed by many and it was my great pleasure to have known her Love to all
Pattie Braswell
Friend
