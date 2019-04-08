Edna Terrell, 96, a native and resident of Clinton entered into eternal rest on Sat, April 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation at Mercy Funeral Home chapel on Tues, April 9, 2019 from 5PM until 8PM. Religious services on Wed, April 10th at 11 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church. Interment in Asbury Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Leroy Harrell and Richard W. Terrell; four daughters, Betty S. Wilson, Jean H. Griffin, Doris Terrell and Linda T. Gibbs; twelve grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Terrell, Jr., two sons, Guy E. Harrell and Lionel Terrell, Sr., one daughter, Gloria H. Dunn, one granddaughter, Donielle Wilson, her parents, and 20 sisters and brothers. Professional services entrusted to Mecry Funeral Home LLC , Clinton, La. 225-683-5468
Asbury United Methodist Church
9600 Beechgrove Rd
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-3155
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019