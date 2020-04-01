Edward "Pook" Broussard departed this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 64, a native of Hohen, Solms, LA and resident of Plaquemine, LA. Graveside service for immediate family only on Friday, April 3, 2020 at St. Mary Baptist Church Cemetery, Donaldsonville, LA at 11:00am. Survived by 1 son, Andrick Walker; 4 daughters, Lorraine Coleman, Tonja Banks, Pamela Bunch and Kim LeBlanc; 3 sisters, Roselene Boluin, Gloria Kenzie and Betty Ann Broussard; 11 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Roselene and John Broussard, Sr., 2 brothers, Anthony and John Broussard, Jr. and 1 sister, Hazel Nicholas. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900. sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020