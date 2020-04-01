Edward 'Pook' Broussard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward 'Pook' Broussard.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Baptist Church Cemetery
Donaldsonville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Edward "Pook" Broussard departed this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 64, a native of Hohen, Solms, LA and resident of Plaquemine, LA. Graveside service for immediate family only on Friday, April 3, 2020 at St. Mary Baptist Church Cemetery, Donaldsonville, LA at 11:00am. Survived by 1 son, Andrick Walker; 4 daughters, Lorraine Coleman, Tonja Banks, Pamela Bunch and Kim LeBlanc; 3 sisters, Roselene Boluin, Gloria Kenzie and Betty Ann Broussard; 11 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Roselene and John Broussard, Sr., 2 brothers, Anthony and John Broussard, Jr. and 1 sister, Hazel Nicholas. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900. sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.