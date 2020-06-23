Edward Anthony "Tony" Dudley, age 83 and a resident of Prairieville, Louisiana passed away on June 20, 2020 after having lived a full and generous lifetime. Tony was born in Moriah, New York, raised in Burlington Vermont and chose Louisiana as his home. He was a graduate of the University of Vermont in 1958 with a BS in chemistry followed in 1960 with an MS in Chemistry. He first came to Louisiana in 1973 when he was named technical superintendent for the Uniroyal Chemical plant at Scotts Bluff and remained in that position until the plant closed its operation. He became a resident of West Penn Township, Pennsylvania in 1983 working for Ametek Plastics plant in Nesquehoning, PA as a quality assurance manager and at Chiyoda America in Morgantown, PA in a similar position. He also served as a township supervisor and a Chairman of the Board of West Penn Township Supervisors. He was a long time member of the Lions Club, a service organization to which he dedicated countless hours and developed many lifelong friendships serving as District Governor of District 14 U, Pennsylvania in 1995-1996. After 30 years in Pennsylvania and retirement he returned to his family, his beloved Louisiana and being an avid sports fan his favorite team -no matter what the sport, the LSU tigers. He also continued his passion for serving others as a member of the Baton Rouge Southeast Lions Club. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 59 years, Judy Dudley, his three sons, Sean (and Debbie) Dudley, Scott Dudley and Peter Dudley, grandchildren Christopher (and Katie) Dudley, Nicole Townley (and Freddie Williams), and Scott Townley as well as several great grandchildren, cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his mother Esther Hall Dudley, father Edward Samuel Dudley, maternal grandmother Irene Hall, paternal grandfather Edward Levi Dudley, paternal grandmother Rhoda Dougan Dudley and grandson Edward Dylan Dudley. The family thanks all of his caretakers who provided comfort in this difficult time, particularly all of the health care providers at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the Prairieville Fire Department. Unfortunately, due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, services will be private and limited to the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Lions Club International Foundation or the National Cancer Society in Tony's name. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.