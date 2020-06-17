Edward "Rambo" Arthur Slaven, III, 27, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Rambo, loved to cook for his family and friends. He loved to fish and hunt. He also served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He was a loving and devoted father, fiancé, son, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Friday, June 19, from 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by his daughter, Hayleigh Rose Chavers; fiancé, Carly Shield and her nieces that they cared for as their own, Emma and Hayden; father, Eddie Slaven, Jr.; his twin brother, Edward "Rocky" Arthur Slaven, IV,; sister, Carrie Turner and partner, Benny Saucier; sister, Crystal Westbrook; brother, Stephen Slaven and wife, Kristen; brother, William Bendily; paternal grandmother, Bessie Hayden; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Turner; sister, Angel Slaven; maternal grandparents, Eunice and Leonard Turner; and paternal grandfather, Edward Slaven, Sr. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.