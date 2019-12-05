Edward B. "Eddie" Heaney died November 25, 2019 at the age of 56. He was preceded in death by his parents Rose M. Heaney, Leonard Joseph Heaney and brother Leonard James Heaney. He will be sadly missed by his family: Deborah H. Schilleci, Edward P. Schilleci, Sr., Edward P. Schilleci, Jr., Paul C. Schilleci, Norma Schilleci, Jonathan A. Heaney, Bobbie Heaney, Jonathan M. Heaney and extended family and many friends. Mr. Heaney was a longtime resident of Kenner, LA at Delaware II, and had worked on the Kenner City grounds and at Walmart. He moved to Baton Rouge, LA after Katrina and was a resident of Lansbury Home where he attended Brightside Day Center. Recently he was living at Sterling Place. We were all fortunate to have had our lives touched by this very special person and he will be missed. Please celebrate his life with his family and friends by making a donation to the Alzheimer's Fund in his honor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1PM to 3PM. The Memorial Service will follow at 3PM. Interment will be private. Condolences may be offered at www.rabenhorst.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019