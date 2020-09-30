Rev. Edward Bertel Carter departed this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He previously lived in Houston, TX over forty years but returned to his native home Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm and a graveside service immediately following at Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. He was survived by his three children, Marvette Thomas (Edgar), of Walker LA Cedric Carter, and Bridgette Wolfe (Roosevelt) of Baker, LA, two siblings, Curtis Carter of Los Angeles, CA and Marian Jeffery (Bervis) of Baton Rouge, LA four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward "June" Carter and Alice Haynes Carter. He had a knowledge and passion for the Bible, and he will be deeply missed.

