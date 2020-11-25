1/1
Edward "Braxton" Brown
Edward "Braxton" Brown entered into eternal rest at his residence in Zachary, Louisiana on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was 77 year old native of Zachary; a 1961 graduate of Northwestern High School; retired 30 years from E.B.R.City Government; and retired 12 years from the Zachary Police as a loyal Crossing Guard. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4-6 pm; viewing resumes at Greater New Hope B.C., Rev. Geoffrey Sykes, pastor, on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Minister Fabian Thomas; interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hwy 10, Clinton, Louisiana. Survivors include his devoted wife, Mildred B. Brown; children, Veronica Brooks, Keith (Christal) and Robert Brown; Carlton Morgan(Rochell); and Carla Hampton (Cornell), Marrero, Louisiana; siblings, George Jr. (Leverne) and Annie Lee Brown, Dorothy Thomas, Hattie Kemp (Eugene) and Sarah Hayes; uncle, William H. Wilson; seven sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends, including Shedrick Triplett; preceded in death by his children, Lavoris and Ossie Brown; parents, George and Selina Wilson Brown.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
NOV
28
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater New Hope B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
