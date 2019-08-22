Edward C. Webre, Jr., 75, a native of Vacherie, LA and resident of Chackbay, LA, passed away on August 21, 2019. A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, Chackbay, LA, from 8:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. The burial will take place at a later date. He is survived by his wife, Betty Benoit Webre; children, John and wife Annette (Sanchez) Webre, Kynan and wife Carol (Hymel) Webre, Scott and wife Kim (Becnel)Webre, Patricia and husband Randall Waguespack, and Chad and wife Amanda (Arbelle) Webre; grandchildren, Ashley, John Jr., Aimee, Joshua, Kayla, Austin, Simon, Nicholas, Evan, and Graham; brothers-in-law, Ronnie Gros and Rivers (R.J.) Benoit; sisters-in-law, Patsy Benoit and Judy Robinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Charles Webre, Sr. and Laura Gravois Webre; brother, Guy Webre. Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com. Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019