Edward Charles Carlin

Service Information
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-2860
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM




Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Congregation Church of God



Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM




Obituary
Edward Charles Carlin entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA. Visitation resumes on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m. at Congregation Church of God, 22515 Highway 1, in Plaquemine, LA conducted by Bishop Kendrick Whaley. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. He leaves to cherish loving memories; four sisters and four brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA. (225) 687-2860.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019
