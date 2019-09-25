Edward Charles Carlin entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA. Visitation resumes on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m. at Congregation Church of God, 22515 Highway 1, in Plaquemine, LA conducted by Bishop Kendrick Whaley. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. He leaves to cherish loving memories; four sisters and four brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA. (225) 687-2860.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019