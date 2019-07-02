Edward Charles Narozniak, age 97, passed away peacefully in Baton Rouge, La. June 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. Eddie was born Feb. 9, 1922 along with his twin sister, Esther, in Englishtown, New Jersey to Michael and Bronslawa Narozniak. He was in the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in Brunswick, Ga., where he met Janice Andrews. They were married November 24, 1943 and remained married until her passing in April 2010. He had his own insurance agency in Baton Rouge, La. until his retirement. He is survived by his son Edward C. Narozniak Jr. (Carol Ann), of Paducah, Kentucky and daughter, Donna Zweig Eventoff (Paul) of Los Angeles, Ca., his granddaughters, Malaika Latty (Stephen) of Los Angeles, Conley Perry (Adam) of Atlanta, Ga., and Lauren Narozniak of Los Angeles. His great-grandsons are Davis and Rivers Perry and Jacamo Latty. His nieces are Anita Reeves (Rick), Roseanne Weeden, Elaine Shulz (Fred), Joanne Iovine (Luke), Barbara Baca (Al), and nephews Michael Narozniak (Lisa), Frank Radosti (Susan), and Michael Smith (Maureen). He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother Pauline Narozniak his twin sister, Esther Smith, his brother Walter Narozniak and sister Rita Radosti. A graveside service will be held at Palmetto Cemetery in Brunswick, Ga. on July 5, 2019 at 11:00 am, where he is to be buried next to his beloved wife Janice. He will be remembered as a kind, loving, and gentle man and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 2 to July 5, 2019