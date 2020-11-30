1/1
Edward Clark Laughery Jr.
1946 - 2020
Edward Clark Laughery, Jr, passed away in McComb, MS on November 26, 2020, at the age of 73. His last day was spent in his home filled with Thanksgiving and the laughter of grandchildren. Born in Jacksonville, FL on December 4, 1946, Ed lived a remarkable life. He served his country in the United States Navy for nearly 10 years, including work at the White House Communications Agency. After obtaining a degree from Louisiana Tech University, he began a career in computing and software development that he would pursue until retirement in late 2019. He was passionate about work, politics, electronics, amateur radio, astronomy, chess, LSU baseball, and conversing with anyone about anything, but the true love of his life was Shirley Laughery, his wife of 54 years. They were together until the end, and his last moments were spent with her and their children at his bedside. Ed is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Neal Laughery; son Jonathan and his wife Addie Laughery; son Garrett Laughery; daughter Kimberly Laughery and her fiancé Blaine Simoneaux; and grandchildren Micah Glascock, Christopher McCray, Jacob McCray, Noah Laughery, Mya Laughery, Major Simoneaux, and Gaines Simoneaux. He was preceded in death by his mother Clara Peterson Davis, stepfather Ross Davis, and father Edward Laughery, Sr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at 4:30 pm and brief eulogy at 6 pm on Saturday, December 5, at the Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home (2000 N Morrison Blvd, Hammond, LA 70401).

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, 2020.
