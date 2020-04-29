Edward Cornish, Sr. entered into eternal rest at Hospice of Baton Rouge-Butterfly Wing on Sunday, April 26, 2020. A resident of St. Francisville, Louisiana, he was born in Greensburg, Louisiana on July 18, 1942. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, family will have a private service. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Scales Cornish; children, Jackolyn, Kathleen, Troy, Anthony, Jarvis, Edward, Jr., Sylvester, Dexter and Roger Cornish; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his son, Mark Wilson. Memorial Service may be viewed on Friday, May 1 at 4:00 pm via FB Live- Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store