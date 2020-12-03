1/1
Edward "Eddie" Daniels Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward "Eddie" Daniels, Jr. entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was a 54 year old native of Clinton, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Shiloh M.B.C. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until service at 10:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Fred Smith; interment at Hillcrest Cemetery. Survivors include his devoted wife, Minnie Daniels; father, Edward Daniels, Sr. (Helen); children, Lyndauf Clemmons, Cletha Black and Chaddrick Culbert, Sr.; siblings, Kimberlyn Sept (Timmie), Karen Hart (Daron), Russell and Carl Daniels (Katherine); eight grandchildren; preceded in death by his mother, Ida Daniels; and a son, Edward Daniels, III. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Viewing
08:00 AM
Shiloh M.B.C.
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Service
10:00 AM
Shiloh M.B.C.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved