Edward "Eddie" Daniels, Jr. entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was a 54 year old native of Clinton, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Shiloh M.B.C. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until service at 10:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Fred Smith; interment at Hillcrest Cemetery. Survivors include his devoted wife, Minnie Daniels; father, Edward Daniels, Sr. (Helen); children, Lyndauf Clemmons, Cletha Black and Chaddrick Culbert, Sr.; siblings, Kimberlyn Sept (Timmie), Karen Hart (Daron), Russell and Carl Daniels (Katherine); eight grandchildren; preceded in death by his mother, Ida Daniels; and a son, Edward Daniels, III. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

