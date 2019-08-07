Edward Davis Sr.

Edward Davis, Sr. departed this life on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Masion De'Ville Nursing Home, Houma, LA. He was 69, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church from 9:00 am to Religious Services 10:00 am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
