Edward Dixon, Jr. was born April 14, 1949 to Eloise and Edward Dixon, Sr. He departed this life on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Oschner Medical Center, Metarie, Louisiana. Edward accepted Christ at an early age. He was an active member of the St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church. Edward retired as an accomplished welder. He attended the University of Michigan and taught welding at Louisiana Technical College in New Orleans. Edward was a great outdoorsman who loved to hunt, cook, and fish. He had a strong, quiet spirit and will be missed by all who knew him. Edward is survived by his loving wife Emma Lee Dixon, a daughter Ebony Nicole Lee, and a son Edrick Jamar (Aeriona) Lee. He is also survived by his sisters Delores (AJ) Bergeron, Sandra Fay (Benjamin) Stove, Catherine Dixon, Debra Semien, Monica (Michael) Darbigny, Jennifer (Lawrence) Brownfield, Angela (Steve) Green, Wanda and Eugina Richard. Brothers, Donald (Juanita) Dixon,Sr., Aristide (Debra) Dixon, Kenneth (Lynette) Dixon, Keith Dixon, Dannie Dixon, Carl Dixon, Ronald Dixon, Robert (Kaye) Stewart, a nephew who was raised with the family, Fitzgerald Davis. Edward is also survived by sisters-in-law Carrie Lee Spriggins and Lille Mae Lee Rosenthal; Brothers-in-law Wallace (Joann) Lee, Wesley Lee, Clarence Lee, Jr. (T-Cake), Tommy Lee, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Dixon, Sr. and Eloise Dixon, brothers, Leo S. Dixon, Sr. and Richie Dixon; sisters Lucille Dixon, Ella Richard, and Cardise Dixon. Service on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 9067 LA-1, Lettsworth, LA. Visitation begins at 9.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019