Edward G. Carrio passed away on August 24, 2019 in the comfort of his home with his devoted family. Ed was born in Waveland, MS on August 31, 1924 to Sidney and Laura (Tucker) Carrio. He graduated from St. Stanislaus School in 1942 and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps 232nd Platoon as a Sergeant during World War II. Following an honorable discharge, he began his career of 38 years with South Central Bell/ AT&T and married the love of his life, Sylvia Ann Rabalais Carrio. They recently celebrated 70 years of love and happiness together. Ed enjoyed working in his yard and garage, hunting, telling jokes, and smoking cigars. He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, 20 Club of Friends, the American Legion, and St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was a devout Catholic, practicing high values and morals, a strong work ethic, patience, kindness, and love. He was known as "Honey" to family and friends and loved by all who knew him. He will be missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; daughters Deborah C. Nicholas (Larry), Gretchen C. Lyons (Kent, Sr), and Jan Carrio; grandchildren Shane Nicholas (Cheryl), Amy N. Thomassie (Warren), Kent Lyons Jr (Jennifer) and Jared Lyons (Christy); great-grandchildren Austin Nicholas, Erika T. Price (Justin), Benjamin Thomassie (Lauren), Aidan, Abigail, Ava, and Emily Lyons; five great great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Elsie Rabalais and Carol Pattillo; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Francis, Isabell C. Pattillo, and Betty C. Boyce; brothers-in-law W. Harris Pattillo, Sr, John Boyce, and Jude Rabalais. Visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon Lane, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10:00 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Entombment will follow at Greenoaks Mausoleum. The family would like to thank the staff of Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Hospice for their dedicated and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the in his memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019