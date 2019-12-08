Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 4:30 AM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Gervais Clement, 86, a native and resident of Bayou Pigeon, LA, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Edward enjoyed raising cattle, hunting, fishing, being outdoors, camping and playing cards. He loved all babies especially his grandchildren. Edward is survived by his six children, Christina "Tina" Landry (Glenn), Rebecca "Becky" Clement, Katherine "Katie" Zirkle (Kenny), Kent Clement (Debra), Karl Clement and Bert Clement; fifteen grandchildren, Travis Clement (Samantha), Charlee Prejean, Ginger Breaux (Joshua), Amélie Clement, Karl "KC" Clement, Kandace Breaux (Irvin Jr.), Rainey Landry (Miguel), Christine Leake (Cody), Mitchel Landry (Emily), Jonathan Clement (Megan), Zackary Clement (Robin), Brooklynn Devillier (Blaine), Elaina Zirkle, Debra Zirkle (Joshua) and Kendace Johnson(Joshua); twenty one great great grandchildren, Avery and Baby Clement, Zoe and Colt Prejean, Joshua and Janie Breaux, Carson Chapman, Sirena Gheen, Marlee and Camden Breaux, Ean Landry and Baili George, Carter and Maddox Leake, Maurcie and Maycie Reine , Baby Adalyn Clement, Johnathan and David Zirkle, Caylee Zirkle and Piper Johnson; seven siblings, Annie Leonard, Anna Mae "Toonie" Cedotal, Jane Rita Aucoin (Lloyd), Geraldine "Cherry" Settoon, Charles "CI" Clement, Sr. (Bernice), Alcide Clement and Allen Gaudet (Janet); two sisters-in-law, Ruth M. Daigle and Eve Matherne. He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty five years, Jane Matherne Clement; parents, Edward P. Clement and Auréline Breaux Clement Gaudet; step-father, Medric Gaudet and numerous in-laws. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:30pm until 9pm and will resume on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 8am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. The family would also like to thank his compassionate caregivers during his final days.

