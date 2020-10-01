Edward "Ed" Green departed this life on Friday, September 18, 2020 at AMG Specialty Hospital, Houma, LA. He was 65 and a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Thibodaux, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Morning Star Baptist Church from 9:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.