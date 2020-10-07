Edward "Chop" Grevious, lifelong resident of Maringouin, entered eternal rest on October 2, 2020 at the age of 71. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 9:00 a.m. until Religious Service at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Lane, Maringouin, La., conducted by Rev Roderick Scott. Interment in church cemetery. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Rosalind Grevious; three sons, Jason, Jarvis, and Christopher; two daughters, Niesha and NaTasha; mother, Mrs. Cleo Grevious; ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, five sisters, six brothers, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.

