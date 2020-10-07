1/1
Edward "Chop" Grevious
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward "Chop" Grevious, lifelong resident of Maringouin, entered eternal rest on October 2, 2020 at the age of 71. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for visitation on Saturday, October 10, 2020 9:00 a.m. until Religious Service at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Gideon Baptist Church, 77700 West Oak Lane, Maringouin, La., conducted by Rev Roderick Scott. Interment in church cemetery. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Rosalind Grevious; three sons, Jason, Jarvis, and Christopher; two daughters, Niesha and NaTasha; mother, Mrs. Cleo Grevious; ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, five sisters, six brothers, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Gideon Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved