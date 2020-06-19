Edward James Collins Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A retired maintenance supervisor, he died at 9:20 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2011. He was 76, a resident and native of Port Allen. Visiting at Shiloh Baptist Church, Port Allen, on Monday, June 20, from 8 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Raymond Allen. Interment in the church cemetery. He is survived by daughters, Vanessa Collins, of Port Allen, and LoRita Collins-Smith, of Baton Rouge; sons, Minister Edward Jr. (Sandra) Collins, of Baker, and Elder Derrick Sr. (Frankie) Collins and Pastor Demetric Sr. (Wanda) Collins, of Baton Rouge; daughter-in-law, Ruth Gilliam, of Killeen, Texas; sister, Janice Williams, of St. Rose; brothers, Alexander Collins Sr. (Angela) and Augustus Collins, all of Port Allen; sisters-in-law, Lillian Collins and Margaret Collins, both of Port Allen, and Mildred Carter, of Oceanside, Calif.; 25 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Annie B. Collins; son, Gregory A. Collins; grandson, Ashland Collins; parents, Pauline and Daniel Collins Sr.; brothers, Leroy, Lloyd and Daniel Collins and Henry Carter; four brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law. Arrangements by Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service. Please sign the guestbook at www.hallsinc.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved