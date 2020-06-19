A retired maintenance supervisor, he died at 9:20 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2011. He was 76, a resident and native of Port Allen. Visiting at Shiloh Baptist Church, Port Allen, on Monday, June 20, from 8 a.m. until religious service at 10 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Raymond Allen. Interment in the church cemetery. He is survived by daughters, Vanessa Collins, of Port Allen, and LoRita Collins-Smith, of Baton Rouge; sons, Minister Edward Jr. (Sandra) Collins, of Baker, and Elder Derrick Sr. (Frankie) Collins and Pastor Demetric Sr. (Wanda) Collins, of Baton Rouge; daughter-in-law, Ruth Gilliam, of Killeen, Texas; sister, Janice Williams, of St. Rose; brothers, Alexander Collins Sr. (Angela) and Augustus Collins, all of Port Allen; sisters-in-law, Lillian Collins and Margaret Collins, both of Port Allen, and Mildred Carter, of Oceanside, Calif.; 25 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Annie B. Collins; son, Gregory A. Collins; grandson, Ashland Collins; parents, Pauline and Daniel Collins Sr.; brothers, Leroy, Lloyd and Daniel Collins and Henry Carter; four brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law. Arrangements by Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service. Please sign the guestbook at www.hallsinc.net.
Published in The Advocate on Jun. 19, 2020.