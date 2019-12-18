Edward Jarrett Jr.

Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences to Mrs. Ruby and the family. Earth..."
    - "VIKKI"
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
1565 Curtis St.
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
1565 Curtis St.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Edward Jarrett Jr. entered into eternal rest on December 9, 2019 at the age of 65. Survived by his spouse, Ruby Jarrett; mother, Wilma M. Jarrett; mother-in-law, Elnora Williams; daughters, Cheryl Sanford; son, Michael Tyrone Williams, Sr.; sisters, Cathy Gray (Jessie) and Kim Kelly (Rodney); brothers, Darrell Jarrett (Lillie), Grady Jarrett (Elisha) and Michael Jarrett; sister-in-law, Karen T. Jarrett. Preceded in death by his father, Edward Jarrett, Sr. and brother, Dennis Keith Jarrett. Visitation Saturday, December 21, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1565 Curtis St., Baton Rouge, LA. Father Thomas F. Clark, SJ officiating. Roselawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019
