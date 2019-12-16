Do not weep for me now that I am gone. Edward John Jeansonne laid down his old garment Monday December the 16th 2019 at 7:10 A. M., at the age of 71. He was a native of Cottonport, LA and a graduate of Redemptorist High School class of 1966. Thoughout his life he worked as a carpenter with his father, an instrument technician with PCS Nitrogen and ending his work career with the Livingston Parish School Board as a substitute teacher. Edward was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Wednesday, December 18, from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rhonda Tullier Jeansonne; two beautiful daughters, Lori Ann Jeansonne and Leia Rene' Jeansonne; sister, Katherine Jeansonne; and three brothers, James Irving Jeansonne, Paul Joseph Jeansonne and Leo Patrick Jeansonne; as well as many much loved nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends and Lucille Roblin Jeansonne. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Irving Jeansonne; father, Irving Joseph Jeansonne; sister, Teresa Jeansonne Lee; and sister in law Bobbie Sinclair Jeansonne. Please share your condolences and view the complete obituary at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019