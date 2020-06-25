Edward ""Big Deuce"" Johnson, Jr., departed this life on Sunday June 14, 2020, at his residence in Thibodaux, LA. He was 61, a native of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation on Saturday June 27, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA, from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA, (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.