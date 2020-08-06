1/1
Edward "Doonie" Johnson Jr.
Edward "Doonie" Johnson, Jr. died on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at his home in St. Francisville. He was 71 years old and was retired from Bennett's Super Service with 39 years of service. He is survived by his siblings, Pamela Granger, Tammy J. Nicholas, James Dedon, Keith Johnson and wife, Donna and Audie Tankersley. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Johnson, Sr. and mother Velma Dedon Tankersley. Doonie was laid to rest in Bowman-Dedon Cemetery in St. Francisville. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA - Clinton
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA 70722
225-683-5176
