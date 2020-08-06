Edward "Doonie" Johnson, Jr. died on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at his home in St. Francisville. He was 71 years old and was retired from Bennett's Super Service with 39 years of service. He is survived by his siblings, Pamela Granger, Tammy J. Nicholas, James Dedon, Keith Johnson and wife, Donna and Audie Tankersley. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Johnson, Sr. and mother Velma Dedon Tankersley. Doonie was laid to rest in Bowman-Dedon Cemetery in St. Francisville. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.