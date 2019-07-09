Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Kent Caldwell. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:30 AM St. James Episcopal Church Service 11:00 AM St. James Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Kent Caldwell died July 3 surrounded by his family at the Butterfly Wing of Hospice of Baton Rouge after bravely battling Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia for 10 years. He was born August 14, 1943 in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School and Tulane University where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He married Brent Norwood in 1965 and went on to serve 4 years in the Air Force. He was a real estate agent and appraiser for over 40 years. Kent was best known for his kind heart, warm smile and twinkle in his eyes. He reached out to the community by volunteering in many capacities. He was president of the Baton Rouge Board of Realtors and served on other boards, such as the Baton Rouge General Foundation, of Baton Rouge, Sunrise Rotary Club, O'Brien House, and Episcopal High School. He served as Senior Warden of St. James Episcopal Church and he was past chairman of the Baton Rouge Assembly. He was Realtor of the Year in 1992. He was a member of the Boston Club and the Stratford Club of New Orleans. His selfless giving lives on as he donated his body to the Tulane and LSU Medical Schools. Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Roland Kent and Cecil Region Caldwell. He is survived by the love of his life for over 61 years, Brent Norwood Caldwell and his three daughters Barbin Graham (Jay), Mary Majors Payne of Houston (Leslie) and deSha Carter (Rennie). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Denton and Turner Graham, Brantley and Carlton Payne and Caldwell Carter. His siblings, Judy Klar (Darwin), Mike Caldwell (Connie), and Lynn Weber (George). A service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church on Friday, July 12 at 11:00 preceded by a visitation beginning at 9:30. The family wishes that this will be a celebration of his life and requests that everyone wear bright colors. The family extends a tremendous thank you to all of the staff at the Baton Rouge General Mid City and Bluebonnet, especially Dr. Venkat Banda. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. James Episcopal Church (P.O. Box 126, BR, LA 70821), (P.O.Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741), or Hospice of Baton Rouge (3600 Florida Blvd, BR, LA 70806).

