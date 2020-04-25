He fought the good fight; He finished the race; He kept the faith. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, Deacon Edward L. Brooks, Sr. gained his wings on April 20, 2020, at Lane Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 5, 1947 to the late Annette B. Lusk in Ethel, LA. At an early age, "Ed," as he was so affectionately called, accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at Beachum Grove Baptist Church under the late Reverend Genie Gant. He continued his membership at Beachum Grove where he was a member of the Male Chorus, he was the Pastor's Aid, and a dedicated member of the Deacon Ministry, where he served as Chairman since 2006. In the summer of 1969, on September 12, Ed married the love of his life Queenola H. Brooks, to whom he was devoted for 50 years. To this blissful union three sons were born. As a leader and servant of the community, he served approximately eight years with the East Feliciana Parish School Board and approximately 25 years on the East Feliciana Parish Police Jury. He was serving his eighth term, making him the longest serving police juror in East Feliciana Parish. While serving and representing District 2 as the Police Juror, he was also the Chairperson of the Personnel Committee. In addition to this, Edward, Sr. was also a member of the McManus Volunteer Fire Department since November 6, 2000. Despite the many health issues and loss of loved ones that Mr. Brooks had to face, he never allowed these trials and tribulations to alter his ability to continuously love, care, and give to the world. Deacon Edward L. Brooks, Sr. was a man that never met a stranger and always left a lasting impression on those he'd encounter. He leaves to rejoice in his life and legacy, a loving and devoted wife, Queenola H. Brooks of Jackson, LA; three sons, Bishop Edward L. (Karen) Brooks, Jr. of Jackson, LA and Reverend Dandridge L. (Elizabeth) Brooks, Sr. of Gloster, MS; daugter-in-law, Krischell W. Brooks of Zachary, LA; four siblings, Gloria Stubblefield of Dallas, TX, Edna L. (Henry) Thomas of Baker, LA, brother, Ernest (Sandra) Lusk of St. Francisville, LA and Anna B. (John) Singleton of Fayetteville, GA.; four sisters-in-law, Vivian (Major) King of Baker, LA, Ruby (Ray) King, Jannie Mae Hollins and Rosemary Hollins, all of Jackson, LA; two God sons, Raylen and Ryan Cage of Baker, LA; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Welcoming Deacon Edward L. Brooks, Sr. home is his son, Broderick D. Brooks, Sr., granddaughter, Mekala B. Brooks, mother, Annette B. Lusk, daughter-in-law, Felicia C. Brooks, and brother, James Lusk. The Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Deacon Edward L. Brooks, Sr. will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Beachum Grove Baptist Church located at 8877 Battle Road in Ethel LA, and the Final Call by the McManus Volunteer Fire Department and proceeding to his final resting place will be at 6243 Highway 19 in Ethel, LA, both being private events. The Viewing of Deacon Edward L. Brooks, Sr. will also be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Beachum Grove Baptist Church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Homegoing services have been entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, LA.

