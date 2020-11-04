1/1
Rev. Edward L. Bryant Sr.
Reverend Edward Leroy Bryant, Sr. passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 70. He is survived by three sons, Derrick Quinton Bryant of Dallas, Texas, Edward Leroy Bryant, Jr., (Trinicia), and Edward Keith O'Neal Washington, Sr., Trenace Daye, two sisters Genita Dawson, Dorothy McCall (LaVern), one brother Odell Bryant all of Baton Rouge. Visitation at Scott's Bluff Funeral Home, 8546 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service due to COVD-19 restrictions. Live streaming access Via Zoom and Facebook https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83121515849?pwd=ZzVIaVltT2E1QThBY0tIOEl6bzZMdz09 First Presbyterian Church of Scotlandville – Facebook.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
SCOTT'S BLUFF MORTICIANS, INC - BATON ROUGE
Funeral services provided by
SCOTT'S BLUFF MORTICIANS, INC - BATON ROUGE
8546 SCENIC HWY
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 775-3440
