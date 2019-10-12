Edward L. Mars Jr.

Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke #1 Baptist Church
Woodville,, MS
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke #1 Baptist Church
Woodville, MS
Obituary
Edward L. Mars Jr. better known as "Slim" by many, was a native of Woodville, Mississippi, he passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Sterling Place in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 68. Visitation services will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Carney Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Extended visitation will resume on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Luke #1 Baptist Church in Woodville, Mississippi with services beginning at 11:00 AM. He is survived by one son Derman Singleton-Houston, TX, brother Casey (Cynthia) Mars-Baton Rouge, LA, one grandson Malik Isaiah Singleton-Houston, TX, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
