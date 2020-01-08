Edward Lee "Big Guy" Ingram died on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. He was 81 years old, a resident of Zachary and a native of Winston County, MS. He was a US Navy veteran. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 5pm until 7pm. Visitation continues on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at First Baptist Church Zachary from 9:30am until religious service at 11:30 am conducted by Dr. Wayne Barnes and Dr. Paul Ballard. Burial will be in Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Catherine Ingram. A daughter, Stacy Tucker and husband, Jay of Jackson, MS and a son, David Ingram and wife, Charlotte of Zachary. 5 grandchildren, Orry Ingram and wife, Vanessa, Evan Ingram, Emiley White and husband, Andy, Madison Tucker and Cooper Tucker. 6 great grandchildren, Zoey Ingram, Aaden Ingram, Brady Ingram, Ryden "Buddy" White, Finley White and Mila White. Also survived by 3 sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Willard Ingram. Pallbearers will be Orry Ingram, Cooper Tucker, Pat Lofton, Evan Ingram, Mike Lofton, Andy White, David Ingram and Jay Tucker. Honorary pallbearers will be his great grandsons. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Zachary and a huge baseball fan. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020