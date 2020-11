Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

Edward Leroy Bryant, a native of Clinton, passed away on October 29, 2020 at the age of 70. Visitation at Scott's Bluff Morticians from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6. Masks required. Arrangements by Scott's Bluff Morticians, 225-775-3440.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store