Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Lionel McGehee Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Lionel McGehee Jr. passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born on Sunday, January 25, 1925, in Plains, Louisiana. Edward served as squad leader in the US Army's 29th Infantry Division, 115th Infantry Regiment during WWII (1943-1945). He received a Bronze Star for his meritorious service and the Purple Heart for wounds received during combat. Edward made his home and raised his children in Baton Rouge, Louisiana from 1950 till his death. He was a cartographer and an office manager for Louisiana Geological Survey. He loved swimming, jogging, fencing, bicycling and Judo. Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Beverly Ann Harang McGehee; his parents, Edward L. McGehee Sr. and Margaret Germany Mills McGehee; siblings, Thomas Harry McGehee, Wilmer Mills McGehee, John Stark McGehee and Margaret Ann Samuels; and his beloved granddaughter Sarah Olivia McGehee. Edward is survived by his son, Thomas Gregor McGehee; daughter, Stella Mona McGehee; daughter, Beverly Ann McGehee Gatica and her husband Humberto; son, Edward L. McGehee III and his wife Joelle; grandchildren, Ivy McGehee, Patrick McGehee, Katherine McGehee, Isabella Gatica, Elizabeth McGehee, Oliver Gatica and Mary McGehee; great-granddaughter, Thea Grace Patterson; siblings, Mabel McGehee Lillie and Mary Elizabeth McGehee. Edward will be laid to rest at the Young Family Cemetery, East Port Hudson Plains Rd., Zachary, Louisiana. Services will be held grave side on February 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Edward Lionel McGehee Jr. passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born on Sunday, January 25, 1925, in Plains, Louisiana. Edward served as squad leader in the US Army's 29th Infantry Division, 115th Infantry Regiment during WWII (1943-1945). He received a Bronze Star for his meritorious service and the Purple Heart for wounds received during combat. Edward made his home and raised his children in Baton Rouge, Louisiana from 1950 till his death. He was a cartographer and an office manager for Louisiana Geological Survey. He loved swimming, jogging, fencing, bicycling and Judo. Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Beverly Ann Harang McGehee; his parents, Edward L. McGehee Sr. and Margaret Germany Mills McGehee; siblings, Thomas Harry McGehee, Wilmer Mills McGehee, John Stark McGehee and Margaret Ann Samuels; and his beloved granddaughter Sarah Olivia McGehee. Edward is survived by his son, Thomas Gregor McGehee; daughter, Stella Mona McGehee; daughter, Beverly Ann McGehee Gatica and her husband Humberto; son, Edward L. McGehee III and his wife Joelle; grandchildren, Ivy McGehee, Patrick McGehee, Katherine McGehee, Isabella Gatica, Elizabeth McGehee, Oliver Gatica and Mary McGehee; great-granddaughter, Thea Grace Patterson; siblings, Mabel McGehee Lillie and Mary Elizabeth McGehee. Edward will be laid to rest at the Young Family Cemetery, East Port Hudson Plains Rd., Zachary, Louisiana. Services will be held grave side on February 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close