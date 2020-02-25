Edward Lionel McGehee Jr. passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born on Sunday, January 25, 1925, in Plains, Louisiana. Edward served as squad leader in the US Army's 29th Infantry Division, 115th Infantry Regiment during WWII (1943-1945). He received a Bronze Star for his meritorious service and the Purple Heart for wounds received during combat. Edward made his home and raised his children in Baton Rouge, Louisiana from 1950 till his death. He was a cartographer and an office manager for Louisiana Geological Survey. He loved swimming, jogging, fencing, bicycling and Judo. Edward was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Beverly Ann Harang McGehee; his parents, Edward L. McGehee Sr. and Margaret Germany Mills McGehee; siblings, Thomas Harry McGehee, Wilmer Mills McGehee, John Stark McGehee and Margaret Ann Samuels; and his beloved granddaughter Sarah Olivia McGehee. Edward is survived by his son, Thomas Gregor McGehee; daughter, Stella Mona McGehee; daughter, Beverly Ann McGehee Gatica and her husband Humberto; son, Edward L. McGehee III and his wife Joelle; grandchildren, Ivy McGehee, Patrick McGehee, Katherine McGehee, Isabella Gatica, Elizabeth McGehee, Oliver Gatica and Mary McGehee; great-granddaughter, Thea Grace Patterson; siblings, Mabel McGehee Lillie and Mary Elizabeth McGehee. Edward will be laid to rest at the Young Family Cemetery, East Port Hudson Plains Rd., Zachary, Louisiana. Services will be held grave side on February 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020