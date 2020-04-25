Edward Overton Cailleteau
Edward Overton Cailleteau died on April 14, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Regional Medical Center Bluebonnet Campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms, Louisiana House of Representatives (1973-74 and 1997-2016). Born in Baton Rouge in 1945, son of Edward Grant Cailleteau, M.D. and his wife, Katharine Overton, both of Alexandria, LA. Grandson of Ralph Cornelius Cailleteau, D.D.S. of Alexandria and his wife, Florence Talbot of Plaquemine and U.S. Senator John Holmes Overton of Alexandria and his wife, Ada Ruth Dismukes of Natchitoches. Educated in the public schools of East Baton Rouge Parish with the exception of one year at Jefferson Military College at Washington, Mississippi. Graduated from LSU. Attended Loyola University School of Law in New Orleans. Member of Society of the Cincinnati (Past President, Lone Star Association); Sons of the Revolution; Sons of the American Revolution (Vice President General of National Society, Past President, General Philemon Thomas Chapter of Baton Rouge and Louisiana Society); Society of the War of 1812 in the State of Louisiana (Past President); Military Order of the Stars & Bars (Past Commander-in-Chief); Sons of Confederate Veterans (Past Commander, Louisiana Division and Trans-Mississippi Department); Society of Colonial Wars in the State of Mississippi (Past President); Society of the Founders of the City of New Orleans; Founders of Old Mobile Society; First Families of Tennessee; Huguenot Society; Texas Branch, Royal Society of St. George; St. James Lodge #47 F&AM, and several New Orleans Carnival organizations. Survived by his wife of 45 years, Virginia; a daughter, Virginia Kathleen; and a first cousin, Elizabeth Hood Brazelton of Alexandria. Also survived by long-time friends Fred W. Huenefeld Jr., Mark Lea "Beau" Cantrell, and Joseph E. Mathias Jr. Interment at Pine Crest Cemetery, Mobile, Alabama. Memorial contributions may be made to: Friends of the Cabildo or the Historic New Orleans Collection. Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St. was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
