Edward Patrick Simms passed away at Legacy Nursing Home on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Plaquemine, La at the age of 88. He was born in Brusly, La and raised in The Cut Off; a former employee of the City of Plaquemine and The Port of Baton Rouge. Visiting will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 8am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his brother, Huey Simms and wife Hazel; godsons, Brian Simms and Steve Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Davis M. Simms, Sr and Alice Hebert Simms; two sisters, Dorothy S. Lewis and Margaret S. Smith; four brothers, Davis M. Simms, Jr., Percy Simms, Lloyd M. Simms, Sr and Leonard Leroy Simms, Sr. "Uncle Ed" was a firm believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who prayed frequently and love to preach. He was a kind hearted soul and very gracious; however, he loved a good fight. Edward had a great singing voice and was quite a yodeler. Special thanks to Medric Smith, Jr for his loving care and devotion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019