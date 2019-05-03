Dr. Edward R. Hawkins was born July 19, 1917, and passed away on May 2, 2019. At 101 years he lived every day to its fullest. He was born in Marion, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his lifelong partner of 55 years John Nurdin of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; parents William Walters Hawkins and Rachel Sexton Hawkins; brothers Sexton, Bill, and Henry; and his sister Ellen. He is survived by his niece, Nancy Hawkins Rinner and nephews John and David Hawkins. He leaves his good friends Charlotte McKeithen and Joanne Nikko Forlander. Special thanks to the Caring Companions, Baton Rouge Hospice and staff of St. James Place for the excellent care he received while he was in their care. He went to Emory and Henry College in Wytheville, Virginia. He later attended medical school at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. After medical school he served in the United States Navy during World War II. He had a family practice in New York and Pennsylvania. When he retired, he moved to St. Francisville, Louisiana. Years later he moved to St. James Place, a retirement community, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Dr. Hawkins unique wit, humor and intelligence will be greatly missed by all that were fortunate enough to know him. Keeping with Dr. Hawkins giving spirit, his remains will be donated to Tulane University New Orleans in lieu of a funeral or Memorial Service as per his request.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 4, 2019