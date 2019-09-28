|
Edward T Haley Sr., age 90 years old, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on September 25, 2019. He was a US Navy veteran from WWII and retired from the Department of Public Safety and Corrections. He is survived by his devoted wife Virginia Haley, and three children Michael, Bobby, and Diane Gayle, and his sister Helen Jenkins, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his faithful dog Rosie. He is preceded in death by his youngest son Edward T Haley Jr., his children's mother, Loney Cline Haley, and his parents, four brothers and three sisters. Special thanks to his nieces Vicki, Lori, Sheila, and nephews Jeff and Chucky. Special thanks to Stormee Drake, and Audubon Hospice. Graveside committal service at Resthaven Gardens of Memory is scheduled for Saturday October 5, 2019 at 10am and will be officiated by his grandson, David Edward Drake. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5, 2019