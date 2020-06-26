Edward Thomas Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Thomas, Jr. entered into eternal rest on June 15, 2020 at the age of 86. Born in Phoenix, LA on December 26, 1933, he became a resident of New Orleans in adulthood until moving to Baton Rouge following Hurricane Katrina. He was known to be unique, resolute and hard working. He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife Thelma Rudison Thomas, Children: Bernadine Thomas Gordon (Perry), Sharmeen Donzaleigh Thomas, and Edward Thomas III; his brothers and sisters-in-law, grandchildren and many relatives and friends, A celebration of life will be held on June 27, 2020 at 11 am at the Beacon Light Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements are entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Beacon Light Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved