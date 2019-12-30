Edward Williams Welch, 59, passed away December 28, 2019, at his home in Central. He served his country in the United States Air Force and loved his country and his flag. Edward was a great father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Blake Hamel; grandchildren, Haley, Emily, and Chase; sisters, Bonnie Sonnier and Debbie Welch; nieces, Stephanie Melancon, Marcie Lamb, and Kelsey Marionneaux; great nieces and nephews, Shelby, Katelynn, Devin, and Grayson. He was blessed to have many special family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Zelma Lee Williams and Eddie Welch. A special thank you to the Staff of Our Lady of the Lake, Audubon Home Health, and Audubon Hospice for their love and care in this time. Private services will be held at a later date. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020