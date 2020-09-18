1/1
Edward Wilson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Wilson 91 yrs. old, affectionately known as "Pops", "Uncle Edward", "Bone" and "Mr. Coffee" transitioned on Monday, September 14,2020 at 11 pm. He was born to Nellie and James Wilson Jr. in Ethel, Louisiana on August 11,1929. Pop's fathered four children: Micheal Trotter, Melvin Irvin, Dorothy Whitfield, Alicia Walker. Several Grandchildren. Siblings Lillie Bea Frost (J.D.) Dorethea Riley (Clarence) Hilda Robinson (Curtis) Daisy Mae Holmes (Simpson) Ruth Wilson Shirley Horton (Henry) Bernadine Broadnax (Leroy) Leroy Wilson (Lillie Mae) Seal Wilson (Dorothy) Ronnie Cannon Occupation: New Orleans Fertilizer Company"Ethel's Finest Farmer and Community Animal Feeder" Edward was a Korean War Veteran. He leaves a legacy to 1 (one) sister, Hilda Robinson, Ethel, La., 2(two) brothers, Seal Wilson, (Dorothy), Ethel La., Ronnie Cannon, B.R. La., 2 (two) sons, Michael Trotter, Desoto, Texas, Melvin Irvin, Baton Rouge, La and 1(one) daughter, Alicia Walker, Desoto, Texas, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pops was loved by all his family. He was especially nurtured and cared for by Yvonne Clay, Donald Ray Harris, McDaniel Riley, Dorothy Wilson and Rhoda Plummer. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 19,2020 at 11:00a.m. at "Madear's": 4772 Felix Lee Rd. Ethel, La 70730.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Madear's
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved