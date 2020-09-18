Edward Wilson 91 yrs. old, affectionately known as "Pops", "Uncle Edward", "Bone" and "Mr. Coffee" transitioned on Monday, September 14,2020 at 11 pm. He was born to Nellie and James Wilson Jr. in Ethel, Louisiana on August 11,1929. Pop's fathered four children: Micheal Trotter, Melvin Irvin, Dorothy Whitfield, Alicia Walker. Several Grandchildren. Siblings Lillie Bea Frost (J.D.) Dorethea Riley (Clarence) Hilda Robinson (Curtis) Daisy Mae Holmes (Simpson) Ruth Wilson Shirley Horton (Henry) Bernadine Broadnax (Leroy) Leroy Wilson (Lillie Mae) Seal Wilson (Dorothy) Ronnie Cannon Occupation: New Orleans Fertilizer Company"Ethel's Finest Farmer and Community Animal Feeder" Edward was a Korean War Veteran. He leaves a legacy to 1 (one) sister, Hilda Robinson, Ethel, La., 2(two) brothers, Seal Wilson, (Dorothy), Ethel La., Ronnie Cannon, B.R. La., 2 (two) sons, Michael Trotter, Desoto, Texas, Melvin Irvin, Baton Rouge, La and 1(one) daughter, Alicia Walker, Desoto, Texas, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pops was loved by all his family. He was especially nurtured and cared for by Yvonne Clay, Donald Ray Harris, McDaniel Riley, Dorothy Wilson and Rhoda Plummer. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 19,2020 at 11:00a.m. at "Madear's": 4772 Felix Lee Rd. Ethel, La 70730.

