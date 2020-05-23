Edwin Aiken Bowman, Jr., M.D. passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home in Freeport, FL. He was born March 16, 1930 in Birmingham, Alabama. He is preceded in his death by his wife, Magda Mae Westh Bowman and his parents, Ethel Berenice Mullins Bowman and Edwin Aiken Bowman, Sr. Dr. Bowman graduated from Greenwood High School in Greenwood, Mississippi and went on to attend Sewanee, The University of the South. He later graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine in 1955 and completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Charity Hospital, New Orleans. Dr. Bowman also served in the United States Air Force stationed at USAF hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany. Upon returning to the US Dr. Bowman established an Obstetrics and Gynecology practice in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He later taught medical students at the LSU Med School. He was a member of the physicians group that founded the Women's Hospital of Baton Rouge, serving as Chief of Staff in 1979 and as a Trustee until his death. Dr. Bowman was a founding member of the Baton Rouge Ambulatory Surgical Service, the first outpatient surgery facility in Louisiana. He retired in 2000. Surviving Dr. Bowman are three children Edwin Aiken Bowman, III and his wife Rowan McClellan Bowman, John Westh Bowman, M.D. and his wife Mary Hebert Bowman, and Stephanie Bowman Rand and her husband Fred Turner Rand, IV. Dr. Bowman is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Private services and interment will take place at the Bowman Family plot in the Old City Cemetery in Natchez, Mississippi at a later date. Thank you to Emerald Coast Hospice for the loving care and support given by Jane and Debra and the rest of the staff. A special thank you to Nina Colvin and Ida Common for taking such good care of our father. Memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity.
Published in The Advocate from May 23 to May 24, 2020.