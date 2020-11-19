Edwin Allen "Jigger" Graves, Sr., CLU a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at home on November 14, 2020, less than two weeks after his 88th birthday. He was surrounded by his large extended family, just as he wanted. Jigger was born on November 3, 1932 to Cecil Clyde and Mary V. Graves in Crystal Springs, Mississippi. After graduating from Crystal Springs High School, he made his way to Baton Rouge to study agriculture at LSU. While at LSU, he was a member of the Army ROTC and the Sigma Chi fraternity, where he was given the nickname of "Jigger" which would stick with him for the rest of his life. After graduating from LSU in 1953, he enrolled the United States Army and was stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. In 1956, he married his college sweetheart, Sally Barfield. The young couple relocated back to Baton Rouge, where they would spend the rest of their lives; married for 64 years. Jigger worked his entire professional career at State National Life Insurance Company. During his tenure with State National he would serve for many years as the district manager for the Baton Rouge area. During his career, he earned the distinction of CLU. Together, Jigger and Sally would have 6 children and 15 grandchildren, and this family would be the greatest joy of his life. His children are Edwin (Allen) Graves, Jr. (wife Carla), Mary Glenn Etue (husband Tim), Daniel R. Graves, Thomas C. Graves (wife Sharon), William B. Graves (wife Whitney) and Sally A. Davis (husband Russell), and his grandchildren are Mitchel Graves, Evan Graves, Jacob Etue, Marshall Etue, Madison Etue, Barrett Beam, Katelyn Graves, Ashley Graves, Marley Graves, Ainsley Graves, Ramsey Graves, Michael Davis, William Davis, Charlotte Davis and James Davis. Jigger had a strong sense of family and nothing gave greater joy than having his family around him. His affection and kindness did not end with his own family as it was not uncommon to see an assortment of neighbors, friends and extended family gathered at his home any day of the week. Everyone was welcome, and if he was at the BBQ grill, there was always plenty to eat for everyone that might stop by. All of his six children live within a half mile, and family nights at Jigger and Sally's house has been a tradition for decades. One of the things that Jigger was truly proud of was the fact that in or about 1990 he enrolled in the RCIA program at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, and joined the Catholic Church at Easter of 1991. Jigger was predeceased by his parents, Cecil Clyde and Mary V. Graves, as well as his brother, Clyde Graves. He is survived by his wife, Sally Barfield Graves, his brother, Henson Graves, his children, and all of his grandchildren. Unfortunately, because of COVID, his funeral was restricted to immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church or Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Traditions for Tomorrow at https://olomchurch.com/.