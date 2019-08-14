A native and resident of Livonia, La., Edwin J. 'Bubby' Landry passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 66. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Russo Landry; daughters, Lindsey Landry of Livonia, Lana Landry of Port Allen; mother, Beverly Landry of Livonia; brother, Charles Ray Landry of Livonia; grandchildren, Gabe Roche' and Kain Williams. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Rano Landry; brother, Donald Lynn Landry. A visitation will be held at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Jerry Stassi, Rusty Landry, Bob Underwood, Bryan Chustz, Tim Tyler and Marion Russo. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Gabe Roche' and Kain Williams.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019